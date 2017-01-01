2 Broke Girls “You Go, Girl!” Watch and Win Text Promotion!

This May, watch 2 Broke Girls & win a trip on us!!

We’re giving ONE lucky winner a trip for two to Universal Theme Park in Hollywood, CA!!! Your prize will include two (2) passes to Universal Theme Park, round trip airfare for two (2 persons) between Seattle and LAX, and two (2) nights of hotel accommodation for two (2 persons)!!!

Watch for the SECRET CODE WORD on 2 BROKE GIRLS, Monday through Friday at 7:00 & 7:30pm PST on KSTW – CW11!

To ENTER text the SECRET CODE WORD to 84816 now or enter below:

Entries will be accepted until Sunday, May 7th at 11:59pm PST.

MUST BE 18 YEARS OLD AND OVER TO BE ELIGIBLE.

OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES