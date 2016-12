One-Hour Special

The first annual Marie Claire Young Women’s Honors Presented by Clinique shares untold stories of inspiration and empowerment from females worldwide. Award-winning actress and socially conscious crusader Gina Rodriguez will serve as host and executive producer. Honorees include Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, Paralympic champion Tatyana McFadden and critical care physician Dr. Vanessa Kerry, among many others. Original airdate: Monday, December 19, 2016