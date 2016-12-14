Terry Crews Saves Christmas – “Reynolds Family”

December 14, 2016 8:03 AM
Filed Under: cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Reynolds Family, Terry Crews, Terry Crews Saves Christmas

GAME DAY – Comedy superstar and Christmas super-fan Terry Crews visits a hopeless holiday enthusiast and put them through a hilarious crash-course in how to do Christmas right.  After spying the makings of a Christmas mess, an expert team led by Terry and his no-nonsense food, beverage and design experts, intervene and provide tips and tricks to pull off a Christmas that friends and family will remember for years to come. The Reynolds have decided to take over the tradition of hosting the family “Game Day” Christmas party. Can Terry make this party fun kids and grown-ups?  (#102)  Original airdate: Tuesday, December 14, 2016

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live