Terry Crews Saves Christmas – “Godina Family”

December 15, 2016 7:45 AM
Filed Under: cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Terry Crews, Terry Crews Saves Christmas

FIESTA FAIL – Comedy superstar and Christmas super-fan Terry Crews visits a hopeless holiday enthusiast and puts them through a hilarious crash-course in how to do Christmas right!  After spying the makings of a Christmas mess, an expert team, led by Terry and his no-nonsense food, beverage and design experts, intervene to provide tips and tricks to pull off a memorable Christmas.  After the Godina family attempts a holiday fiesta, which ends up in an epic fail, Terry and his team come in to inject their desired Mexican flare.  Is there time for a do-over? (#101)   Original airdate: Wednesday, December 21, 2016 @ 8pm

