Terry Crews Saves Christmas – “Godina Family”

FIESTA FAIL – Comedy superstar and Christmas super-fan Terry Crews visits a hopeless holiday enthusiast and puts them through a hilarious crash-course in how to do Christmas right! After spying the makings of a Christmas mess, an expert team, led by Terry and his no-nonsense food, beverage and design experts, intervene to provide tips and tricks to pull off a memorable Christmas. After the Godina family attempts a holiday fiesta, which ends up in an epic fail, Terry and his team come in to inject their desired Mexican flare. Is there time for a do-over? (#101) Original airdate: Wednesday, December 21, 2016 @ 8pm

