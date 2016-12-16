Terry Crews Saves Christmas – “Abrolat Family”

CASUAL CHRISTMAS – Comedy superstar and Christmas super-fan Terry Crews visits a hopeless holiday enthusiast and put them through a hilarious crash-course in how to do Christmas right. After spying the makings of a Christmas mess, an expert team led by Terry and his no-nonsense food, beverage and design experts, intervene and provide tips and tricks to pull off a Christmas that friends and family will remember for years to come. The Abrolats’ idea of a Christmas party is a Santa pillow on the sofa and a potluck dinner where the guests do the cooking. Can Terry teach them that even a casual party takes some effort? (#104) Original airdate: Thursday, December 22, 2016 @ 8pm

