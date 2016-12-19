Terry Crews Saves Christmas – “Child Family”

NOT AN OLD FASHIONED CHRISTMAS – Comedy superstar and Christmas super-fan Terry Crews visits a hopeless holiday enthusiast and puts them through a hilarious crash-course in how to do Christmas right. After spying the makings of a Christmas mess, an expert team led by Terry and his no-nonsense food, beverage and design experts, intervene and provide tips and tricks to pull off a Christmas that friends and family will remember for years to come. The Child family throws together dated décor and inedible food for their Christmas celebration. Can Terry rescue this family before Christmas becomes a complete disaster? (#103) Original airdate: Friday, October 23, 2016 @ 9pm

Like this: Like Loading...