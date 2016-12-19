Terry Crews Saves Christmas – “Elric Family”

CHRISTMAS NEWLYWEDS – Comedy superstar and Christmas super-fan Terry Crews visits a hopeless holiday enthusiast and put them through a hilarious crash-course in how to do Christmas right. After spying the makings of a Christmas mess, an expert team led by Terry and his no-nonsense food, beverage and design experts, intervene and provide tips and tricks to pull off a Christmas that friends and family will remember for years to come. The Elrics have lived a fairytale romance as newlyweds, but ask them to host a party and you wonder how they stay together! Can Terry deliver the magic to save their Christmas (#105)? Original Airdate: Friday, December 23, 2016 @ 8pm

