It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 with Helen Martin – See what’s coming up in and around town!

This week’s Featured events:

WHITE CHRISTMAS SING-A-LONG at the SIFF Film Center at the Seattle Center

JINGLE BELL RUN on Saturday, December 24th @ 10 AM and 12 Noon in Tacoma

CANDY CANE LANE in Ravenna

Have a great weekend!