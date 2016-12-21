“Silence” Advanced Movie Screening Passes

To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “SILENCE” go to http://www.gofobo.com/WOiHe68095 and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.
Please note: You must register for www.gofobo.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.
Screening Info:
Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 @ 7:00PM
Seattle, WA
SILENCE
In the seventeenth century, two Jesuit priests face violence and persecution when they travel to Japan to locate their mentor and propagate Christianity.
Movie Release Date: Friday, January 6th, 2017