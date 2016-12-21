“Silence” Advanced Movie Screening Passes

To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “SILENCE” go to http://www.gofobo.com/WOiHe68095 and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest.

Please note: You must register for www.gofobo.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:

Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 @ 7:00PM

Seattle, WA

SILENCE

In the seventeenth century, two Jesuit priests face violence and persecution when they travel to Japan to locate their mentor and propagate Christianity.

Movie Release Date: Friday, January 6th, 2017