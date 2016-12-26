Band in Seattle – Eps 305 Erik Blood / Chimurenga Renaissance

December 26, 2016 12:02 AM
Filed Under: Band In Seattle, Chimurenga Renaissance, cw11 seattle, Erik Blood, kstw

CHIMURENGA RENAISSANCE AND ERIK BLOOD

This week’s Band in Seattle features two artists that span not only genres, but continents as well. First, Chimurenga Renaissance blends American hip-hop with their native culture of Zimbabwe for something that is truly inspiring. Next, prolific producer Erik Blood gets a chance to showcase his mesmerizing synth-heavy songs, accompanied by an out-of-this-world light show.

Saturday, December 31, 2016 @ 11pm

FIND FULL EPISODES HERE: http://www.bandinseattle.com/

Listen Live