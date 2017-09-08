2017 Boats Afloat Ticket Giveaway Text Promotion!

The Boats Afloat Show and The CW11 are teaming up to give away tickets to the 2017 Boats Afloat Show! Three (3) winners will win a 4-pack of tickets good for any single day of admission (Thursday, September 14th through Sunday, September 17th!!

To enter for your chance to win, text “BOAT” to 84816 OR Enter BELOW

Entries will be accepted from Monday, September 4th through Friday, September 8th, 2017. Contestants must be 18 years of age or older to be eligible for the prize.

OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES

For additional Boats Afloat Show info visit: http://www.boatsafloatshow.com/

Message and data rates may apply. Text HELP to 84816 for help. TextSTOP to 84816 to cancel.