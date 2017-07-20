2017 Evergreen State Fair Trace Adkins Text Promotion!
Evergreen State Fair and The CW11 are teaming up to give away tickets to see Trace Adkins at the fair! Five (5) winners will win a 2-pack of tickets to the show on Friday, September 1st, 2017!!
To enter for your chance to win, text “FAIR” to 84816 OR Enter BELOW
<iframe src=”https://vibescm.com/amoe/show/24424″ width=”100%” height=”700″>
Entries will be accepted from Monday, August 7th through Sunday, August 13th, 2017. Contestants must be 18 years of age or older to be eligible for the prize.
For additional Washington State Fair info visit: https://www.evergreenfair.org/