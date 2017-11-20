2017 Seattle Lantern Light Festival Text Promotion!

The Lantern Light Festival is coming to Seattle and teaming up with CW11 to give five (5) lucky winners a 4-pack of tickets to the event! Running from November 24, 2017 through January 7, 2018 at the Washington State Fair Events Center in Puyallup, the Lantern Light Festival is a spectacular evening of dazzling lights, colors, shapes and themes. It’s a six week celebration of Chinese culture featuring massive lanterns, inspiring performances and incredible cuisine. Join in this tradition that started over 2,000 years ago!

Please note: Tickets are not valid on Saturdays

For additional event and ticket information visit: http://lanternlightfestival.com/seattle/

Entries will be accepted from Monday, November 20th through Friday, November 24th, 2017. One entry per person/household for the duration of the contest will be accepted.

