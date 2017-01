POSSE

On this edition of Band in Seattle, meet Posse – a three-piece with smooth dreamy sounds and a sharp wit. They’re so clever that you might just be satisfied with eavesdropping on their conversations, but their humor and intelligence carries over perfectly to their music. Their signature Seattle sound is just that – perfect rainy day music.

Saturday, January 7, 2017 @ 11pm

FIND FULL EPISODES HERE: http://www.bandinseattle.com/