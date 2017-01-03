Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – “When Do I Get to Spend Time with Josh?”

REBECCA GETS A NEW BOSS — When Darryl (Pete Gardner) sells the law firm, the new boss Nathaniel (guest star Scott Michael Foster) threatens layoffs, which causes everyone to go into panic mode. Rebecca (Rachel Bloom), determined to save everyone’s jobs, goes to extreme measures to prove Nathaniel wrong. Vincent Rodriguez III, Gabrielle Ruiz, Donna Lynne Champlin and Vella Lovell also star. Aline Brosh McKenna and Rachel Bloom wrote the episode, directed by Kabir Akhtar (#209). Original airdate: Friday, January 6, 2017 @ 9pm

