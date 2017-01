REBECCA TRIES TO MAKE AMENDS WITH PAULA — Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) jumps at the chance to repair her relationship with Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin), which includes babysitting Tommy (guest star Steele Stebbins). Meanwhile, Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III) has a revelation that forces him to re-evaluate things. Pete Gardner, Gabrielle Ruiz and Vella Lovell also star. Rachel Specter and Audrey Wauchope wrote the episode, directed by Linda Mendoza (#208). Original airdate: Friday, January 6, 2017 @ 8pm

Like this: Like Loading...