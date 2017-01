ONLY THREE EPISODES LEFT UNTIL OUR SEASON FINALE! – Raimy (Peyton List) and Frank (Riley Smith) find themselves in the thick of things. Meanwhile, Frank learns the meaning behind a betrayal. Mekhi Phifer, Devin Kelley, Anthony Ruivivar, Daniel Bonjour and Lenny Jacobson also star. John Behring directed the episode written by Michael Alaimo (#111). Original air date: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 @ 9pm

