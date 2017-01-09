The Vampire Diaries – “We Have History Together”

CLASS IS IN SESSION —Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder) attend an anger management support group looking for their next victim. Sybil (guest star Nathalie Kelley) is still alive and teaching a group of high school students who she’ll later use as leverage to get Caroline (Candice King) to locate a historical artifact that can be used against her. Meanwhile, Stefan and Damon continue their commitment to Cade as they test the morals of a young doctor, Tara (guest star Alexandra Chando). Zach Roerig also stars. Ian Somerhalder directed the episode written by Matthew D’Ambrosio (#808). Original airdate: Friday, January 13, 2017 @ 8pm

