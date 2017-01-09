The Vampire Diaries – “We Have History Together”

January 9, 2017 9:17 AM
Filed Under: cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the vampire diaries, VPD

CLASS IS IN SESSION —Stefan (Paul Wesley) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder) attend an anger management support group looking for their next victim. Sybil (guest star Nathalie Kelley) is still alive and teaching a group of high school students who she’ll later use as leverage to get Caroline (Candice King) to locate a historical artifact that can be used against her. Meanwhile, Stefan and Damon continue their commitment to Cade as they test the morals of a young doctor, Tara (guest star Alexandra Chando).  Zach Roerig also stars.  Ian Somerhalder directed the episode written by Matthew D’Ambrosio (#808).  Original airdate: Friday, January 13, 2017 @ 8pm

More from The Vampire Diaries
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live