THE CRYING SHAME

This week’s Band in Seattle, get to know the Crying Shame’s witty lyrics and gritty gothic folk vibe. Each of the six members is a particular ingredient to a delicious sauce, but one where you can’t identify what makes it good. No matter if you like country, rock, or folk music, their songs are super accessible.

Saturday, January 14, 2017 @ 11pm

