“The Founder” Advanced Movie Screening Passes

THE FOUNDER

Directed by John Lee Hancock (SAVING MR. BANKS, THE BLIDE SIDE), THE FOUNDER features the true story of how Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton), a struggling salesman from Illinois, met Mac and Dick McDonald, who were running a burger operation in 1950s Southern California. Kroc was impressed by the brothers’ speedy system of making the food and saw franchise potential. Writer Robert Siegel (THE WRESTLER) details how Kroc maneuvered himself into a position to be able to pull the company from the brothers and create a billion-dollar empire. The film also stars Laura Dern as Ray Kroc’s first wife Ethel; John Carroll Lynch as Mac McDonald and Nick Offerman as Dick McDonald.

Movie Release Date: Friday, January 20th, 2017

Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ksLZEepQ0nA