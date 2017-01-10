“XXX: The Return of Xander Cage” Advanced Movie Screening Passes

January 10, 2017 1:41 PM
Filed Under: cw11 seattle, kstw, movie screening, XXX

To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “XXX: THE RETURN OF XANDER CAGE” go to http://www.gofobo.com/XANDERKSTWSEA and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest. Code for passes: XANDERKSTWSEA

Please note: You must register for www.gofobo.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:
Wednesday, January 18th, 2017 @ 7:00PM
Seattle, WA

XXX: THE RETURN OF XANDER CAGE

The third explosive chapter of the blockbuster franchise that redefined the spy thriller finds extreme athlete turned government operative Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) coming out of self-imposed exile and on a collision course with deadly alpha warrior Xiang and his team in a race to recover a sinister and seemingly unstoppable weapon known as Pandora’s Box. Recruiting an all-new group of thrill-seeking cohorts, Xander finds himself enmeshed in a deadly conspiracy that points to collusion at the highest levels of world governments. Packed with the series’ signature deadpan wit and bad-ass attitude, “xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE” will raise the bar on extreme action with some of the most mind-blowing stunts to ever be caught on film.

Movie Release Date: Friday, January 20th, 2017

Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fb3LE9-MKkk

