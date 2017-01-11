No Tomorrow – “No Sleep ‘Til Reykavik”

January 11, 2017 8:46 AM
Filed Under: kstw, cwtv, cw11 seattle, No Tomorrow

SEASON FINALE

XAVIER IS SHOCKED TO LEARN HIS THEORY HAS BEEN CONFIRMED –  Xavier (Joshua Sasse) discovers his asteroid research has been validated, which changes everything.  While an unknowing Evie (Tori Anderson) takes a solo journey to think about her future, Timothy (Jesse Rath) distracts himself with a different kind of trip, and the Cybermart gang endures Deirdre’s (Amy Pietz) harsh new rules. Sarayu Blue and Jonathan Langdon also star Corinne Brinkerhoff, Gracie Glassmeyer and Justin W. Lo wrote the episode, directed by Stuart Gillard (#113).  Original airdate: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 @ 9pm

