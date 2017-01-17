“Gold” Advanced Movie Screening Passes

January 17, 2017 9:54 AM
Filed Under: cw11 seattle, Gold, kstw, matthew mcconaughey, movie screening

gold Gold Advanced Movie Screening Passes

To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “GOLD” go to http://www.gofobo.com/GOLDKSTWSEA and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest. Code for passes: GOLDKSTWSEA

Please note: You must register for www.gofobo.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:
Monday, January 23rd, 2017 @ 7:00PM
Seattle, WA

GOLD

GOLD is the epic tale of one man’s pursuit of the American dream, to discover gold. Starring Matthew McConaughey as Kenny Wells, a prospector desperate for a lucky break, he teams up with a similarly eager geologist and sets off on an journey to find gold in the uncharted jungle of Indonesia. Getting the gold was hard, but keeping it would be even harder, sparking an adventure through the most powerful boardrooms of Wall Street. The film is inspired by a true story. 

Directed by Stephen Gaghan, the film stars Matthew McConaughey and Edgar Ramirez and Bryce Dallas Howard. The film is written by Patrick Massett & John Zinman. Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Nozik served as producers alongside Massett, Zinman, and McConaughey.

Movie Release Date: Friday, January 27th, 2017

Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gdLXPv5NsA4

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live