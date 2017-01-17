Jane the Virgin – “Chapter Fifty-Two”

January 17, 2017 9:05 AM
Filed Under: cw11 seattle, cwtv, Jane The Virgin, kstw

COMPLICATED RELATIONSHIPS – Jane (Gina Rodriguez) finds it difficult to stop meddling in other people’s relationships, especially Xo’s (Andrea Navedo) and Rafael’s (Justin Baldoni.) Rogelio (Jamie Camil) makes an unorthodox agreement with his matchmaker.  Petra (Yael Grobglas) goes to great lengths to find out if Rafael is working against her.  Michael, (Brett Dier) with Jane’s help, makes an important life decision with Jane’s help.  Meanwhile, Rafael gets some upsetting news that leaves him reeling.  Ivonne Coll also stars.  Anna Mastro directed the episode written by Carolina Rivera & Micah Schraft (#308).  Original airdate: Monday, January 23, 2017 @ 9pm

