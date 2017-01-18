DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – “Raiders of the Lost Art”

NEW NIGHT!

LOST MEMORIES — When Damien Darhk (guest star Neal McDonough) and Malcolm Merlyn (guest star John Barrowman) try to capture Rip Hunter (Arthur Darvill) in 1967, they create an Aberration big enough to draw the attention of the Legends.  However, when the team arrives they discover that Rip has no memories of his past due to “time drift” and is just a graduate film student.  After trying to convince Rip of who he was, they discover that he possesses an incredibly powerful artifact known as the Spear of Destiny, which the Legion of Doom is after.  Ray (Bradon Routh) and Nate (Nick Zano) realize that the Aberration has also affected them personally making it difficult to help the team.  Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) asks Stein (Victor Garber) for help and makes him promise to keep it a secret from the team.  Caity Lotz, Franz Drameh and Maisie Richardson-Sellers also star.  Dermott Downs directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Chris Fedak (#209).  Original airdate: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 @ 9pm

