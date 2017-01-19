Arrow – “Who Are You?”

January 19, 2017 9:36 AM
OLIVER WANTS JUSTICE; FELICITY WANTS REVENGE — Worried that Prometheus is right and he is truly a killer at heart, Oliver (Stephen Amell) looks for any ray of hope and finds it in what seems to be the miraculous return of Laurel Lance (guest star Katie Cassidy). However, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards), still reeling from Detective Malone’s murder, is bent on revenge – she wants to stop Prometheus at any cost.  While in prison, Diggle (David Ramsey) fights for his life.  Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Ben Sokolowski & Brian Ford Sullivan (#510).  Original airdate: Wednesday, January 25, 2017 @ 8pm

