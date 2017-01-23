Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – “Is Josh Free in Two Weeks?”

January 23, 2017 8:19 AM
Filed Under: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

SETH GREEN GUEST STARS — Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) realizes she must rely on her friends, which includes her local delivery man Patrick (guest star Seth Green), when she gets overwhelmed by a stressful situation.   Rebecca also discovers she has a lot in common with Nathaniel (guest star Scott Michael Foster) when his father (guest star David Grant Wright) comes to town.  Vincent Rodriguez III, Donna Lynne Champlin, Pete Gardner, Gabrielle Ruiz and Vella Lovell also star.  Katie Schwartz wrote the episode, directed by Alex Hardcastle (#212).  Original airdate: Friday, January 27, 2017 @ 9pm

