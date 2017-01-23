The Vampire Diaries – “Nostalgia’s a Bitch”

January 23, 2017 8:20 AM
THE RINGING OF THE BELL – Sybil (guest star Nathalie Kelley) enacts revenge on Damon (Ian Somerhalder) by putting him in a catatonic state. Caroline (Candice King) and Bonnie (Kat Graham) enter Damon’s mind and run into familiar faces from the past, only to discover Stefan (Paul Wesley) is the key to Damon’s fate.  It’s a race against time for the bell as both Sybil and her sister Seline (Kristen Gutoskie) jockey for its control. Zach Roerig also stars.  Kellie Cyrus directed the episode written by Brett Matthews (#810).  Original airdate: Friday, January 27, 2017 @ 8pm

