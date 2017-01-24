Jane the Virgin – “Chapter Fifty-Three”

January 24, 2017 8:55 AM
Jane The Virgin

PRESSURE – Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Michael (Brett Dier) are both feeling the pressure – Jane with turning in the perfect novel and Michael with passing his upcoming test.  Jane and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) become concerned over Mateo’s development when they learn that other children his age are more advanced.  Rogelio (Jaime Camil) invites everyone to the last day of filming for his telenovela, but he is not pleased with the ending.  After watching Xo (Andrea Navedo) and Rogelio’s interaction, Darci (guest star Justina Machado) begins to question her and Rogelio’s potential relationship.  Meanwhile, Rafael is upset when he learns what Petra (Yael Grobglas) is up to, but she explains that she is protecting him once again.  Ivonne Coll also stars.  Gina Lamar directed the episode written by Chantelle M. Wells (#309).  Original airdate: Monday, January 30, 2017 @ 9pm

