“Rings” Advanced Movie Screening Passes

To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “RINGS” go to http://www.gofobo.com/RINGSKSTWSEA and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest. Code for passes: RINGSKSTWSEA

Please note: You must register for www.gofobo.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:

Tuesday, January 31st, 2017 @ 7:00PM

Seattle, WA

RINGS

A new chapter in the beloved RING horror franchise. A young woman becomes worried about her boyfriend when he explores a dark subculture surrounding a mysterious videotape said to kill the watcher seven days after he has viewed it. She sacrifices herself to save her boyfriend and in doing so makes a horrifying discovery: there is a “movie within the movie” that no one has ever seen before…

Movie Release Date: Friday, February 3rd, 2017

Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x_yuHYNqa0w