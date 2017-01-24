Supergirl – “We Can Be Heroes”

January 24, 2017 9:02 AM
Filed Under: cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Supergirl

LIVEWIRE IS SET LOOSE UPON NATIONAL CITY — After Livewire (guest star Brit Morgan) seemingly breaks out of prison, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is intent on recapturing her.  After training Mon-El (Chris Wood), Supergirl takes him with her when she sees Livewire attack the NCPD but things go awry when Mon-El puts Supergirl before the citizens of National City.  Meanwhile, James (Mehcad Brooks) decides to come clean with Kara and M’Gann (guest star Sharon Leal), has a psychic attack and collapses into a coma.  Rebecca Johnson directed the episode written by Caitlin Parrish & Katie Rose Rogers (#210).  Original airdate: Monday, January 30, 2017 @ 8pm

More from Supergirl
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live