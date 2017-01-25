“The Space Between Us” Advanced Movie Screening Passes

To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “THE SPACE BETWEEN US” go to http://stxtickets.com/SPACEKSTWSEA and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest. Code for passes: SPACEKSTWSEA

Please note: You must register for www.gofobo.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:
Wednesday, February 1st, 2017 @ 7:00PM
Seattle, WA

THE SPACE BETWEEN US

In this interplanetary adventure, a space shuttle embarks on the first mission to colonize Mars, only to discover after takeoff that one of the astronauts is pregnant. Shortly after landing, she dies from complications while giving birth to the first human born on the red planet – never revealing who the father is. Thus begins the extraordinary life of Gardner Elliot – an inquisitive, highly intelligent boy who reaches the age of 16 having only met 14 people in his very unconventional upbringing.

While searching for clues about his father, and the home planet he’s never known, Gardner begins an online friendship with a street smart girl in Colorado named Tulsa. When he finally gets a chance to go to Earth, he’s eager to experience all of the wonders he could only read about on Mars – from the most simple to the extraordinary. But once his explorations begin, scientists discover that Gardner’s organs can’t withstand Earth’s atmosphere.

Eager to find his father, Gardner escapes the team of scientists and joins with Tulsa on a race against time to unravel the mysteries of how he came to be, and where he belongs in the universe.

Movie Release Date: Friday, February 3rd, 2017

Movie Trailer: https://youtu.be/x73-573aWfs

