Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – “Can Josh Take a Leap of Faith?”

SEASON FINALE!
REBECCA FINDS HERSELF AT A CROSSROADS — Rebecca’s (Rachel Bloom) father (guest star John Allen Nelson) makes a surprise appearance, which gets Rebecca’s hopes up for her future, while Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III) takes a hard look at himself. White Josh (guest star David Hull) and Darryl (Pete Gardner) find themselves at an unexpected crossroads. Donna Lynne Champlin, Gabrielle Ruiz and Vella Lovell also star. Aline Brosh McKenna wrote and directed the episode (#213). Original airdate: Friday, February 3, 2017 @ 9pm