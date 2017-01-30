The Vampire Diaries – “You Made a Choice to Be Good”

WHEN EVIL RETURNS – Cade (guest star Wolé Parks) returns to Mystic Falls and presents Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Stefan (Paul Wesley) with additional assignments, each with unthinkable consequences. Even with tension growing in their friendship, Caroline (Candice King) and Matt (Zach Roerig) do their best to protect the town’s residents from Cade’s appetite for their souls. Bonnie (Kat Graham) and Enzo (Michael Malarkey) hit the road on a romantic trip, taking the bell with them in hopes to keep it safe. Carol Banker directed the episode written by Melinda Hsu Taylor & Celine Geiger (#811). Original airdate: Friday, February 3, 2017 @ 8pm