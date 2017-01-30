The Vampire Diaries – “You Made a Choice to Be Good”

January 30, 2017 8:17 AM
Filed Under: cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, the vampire diaries, VPD

WHEN EVIL RETURNS – Cade (guest star Wolé Parks) returns to Mystic Falls and presents Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Stefan (Paul Wesley) with additional assignments, each with unthinkable consequences.  Even with tension growing in their friendship, Caroline (Candice King) and Matt (Zach Roerig) do their best to protect the town’s residents from Cade’s appetite for their souls.  Bonnie (Kat Graham) and Enzo (Michael Malarkey) hit the road on a romantic trip, taking the bell with them in hopes to keep it safe. Carol Banker directed the episode written by Melinda Hsu Taylor & Celine Geiger (#811).  Original airdate: Friday, February 3, 2017 @ 8pm

More from The Vampire Diaries
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live