“John Wick: Chapter 2” Advanced Movie Screening Passes

January 31, 2017 7:00 AM
Filed Under: cw11 seattle, John Wick 2, Keanu Reeves, kstw, movie screening

final one sheet 2 John Wick: Chapter 2 Advanced Movie Screening Passes

To get your complimentary pass to the screening of “JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2” go to www.lionsgatescreenings.com/KSTWJW2 and print an advance screening pass for you and a guest. Code for passes: KSTWJWC2

Please note: You must register for www.lionsgatescreenings.com first. Make sure to print out your passes and present them at the screening. Duplicate copies of passes will not be accepted.

Screening Info:
Tuesday, February 7th, 2016 at 7:00PM
Seattle, WA

JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2

In this next chapter following the 2014 hit, legendary hitman John Wick [Keanu Reeves] is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild.  Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.

Movie Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ChpLV9AMqm4

Release Date: February 10th

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live