Supergirl – “The Martian Chronicles”

January 31, 2017 9:42 AM
Filed Under: cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, Supergirl

WHITE MARTIANS ATTACK THE DEO — Armek (guest star Terrell Tilford), a White Martian, descends on National City intent on taking M’gann (guest star Sharon Leal) back to Mars to face her punishment as a traitor.  Hank (David Harewood) and Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) determine the best way to keep M’gann safe is to bring her to the DEO.  However, when it is revealed that Armek shape-shifted into M’gann and is now loose in the building, the team realize he could be disguised as any one of them.   David McWhirter directed the episode written by Gabriel Llanas & Anna Musky-Goldwyn (#211).  Original airdate: Monday, February 6, 2017 @ 8pm

More from Supergirl
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live