DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – “Turncoat”

A GOOD FIGHT — When The Legends find a new Time Aberration they learn they must travel to the winter of 1776 to protect George Washington and the American Revolutionary War. Unfortunately, things don’t go as planned, forcing Sara (Caity Lotz) to send out Nate (Nick Zano) and Amaya (Maisie-Richardson-Sellers) to help. Meanwhile, Jax (Franz Drameh) and Stein (Victor Garber) who are busy protecting the incapacitated Waverider from their new enemy, are forced to step into roles that they don’t think they are prepared for. Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell and Arthur Darvill also star, Alice Troughton directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & Matthew Maala (#211). Original airdate: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 @ 9pm

