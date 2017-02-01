The Flash – “Untouchable”

February 1, 2017 8:51 AM
Filed Under: The Flash, Untouchable

THE TOUCH OF DEATH – Barry (Grant Gustin) and the team at S.T.A.R. Labs work together to bring down Clive Yorkin (guest star Matthew Kevin Anderson), a criminal meta-human who is methodically killing people by causing them to decompose at an accelerated rate.  Joe (Jesse L. Martin) becomes his next target but it’s Iris (Candice Patton) who is caught in the crossfire.  The Flash mentors Kid Flash (Keiynan Lonsdale) and begins to elevate the newer speedster’s training to another level.  Rob Hardy directed the episode written by Brooke Roberts & Judalina Neira (312).  Original airdate: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 @ 8pm

