It’s the Pulse of Seattle on CW11 with Helen Martin – See what’s coming up in and around town!

This week’s Featured events:

MUSEUM OF FLIGHT in Seattle – head over to the museum on Saturday, the 4th for the NW Scale Modelers Expo!

ARLINGTON EAGLE FESTIVAL in Arlington, Friday the 3rd & Saturday the 4th

SEATTLE BOAT SHOW continues at Century Link Field & Lake Union through Saturday the 4th!

Have a great weekend!