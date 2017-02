PAULA BOGGS BAND

This week on Band in Seattle, meet the Paula Boggs Band. Paula Boggs has been many things in her life – a former Starbucks executive, lawyer, KEXP board member, and an army officer. But those experiences have led her to where she is today – a singer-songwriter. If you could say one thing about Paula Boggs, it’s that she doesn’t fit into any kind of a box.

Saturday, February 11, 2017 @ 11pm

FIND FULL EPISODES HERE: http://www.bandinseattle.com/