The Vampire Diaries – “What Are You?”

February 6, 2017 8:09 AM
SAVING SOULS – In order to save Stefan’s (Paul Wesley) soul, Damon (Ian Somerhalder) makes a deal with Cade (guest star Wolé Parks) to retrieve the Maxwell journal.   Alaric (Matt Davis) and Matt (Zach Roerig) refuse to hand the journal over as it may contain the key to destroying Cade.  Caroline (Candice King) desperately tries to connect with Stefan before Cade goes through with his plan.  Darren Genet directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash & James Stoteraux (#812).  Original airdate: Friday, February 10, 2017 @ 8pm

