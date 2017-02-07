Jane the Virgin – “Chapter Fifty-Five”

FIXING THE PROBLEM – Working in publishing is not what Jane (Gina Rodriguez) thought it would be, until she learns about a showcase for up and coming writers. With Petra (Yael Grobglas) helming the Marbella, she decides to rebrand the hotel, but quickly butts heads with the rival hotel next door. Rogelio (Jaime Camil) and Darci (guest star Justina Machado) have made a new arrangement which has put a strain on his relationship with Xo (Andrea Navedo). Meanwhile, Jane and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) try to figure out the best solution to Mateo’s behavioral issues and they both seem to have different approaches. Brett Dier and Ivonne Coll also star. Brad Silberling directed the episode written by Paul Sciarrotta & Jennie Snyder Urman (#311). Original airdate: Monday, February 13, 2017 @ 9pm

Like this: Like Loading...