“Tough Mudder: The Challenge Within” Special!

ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

CHALLENGES – TOUGH MUDDER: THE CHALLENGE WITHIN chronicles a group of “everyday heroes” as they come together to overcome their personal challenges and accomplish completing a Tough Mudder. Deemed as “probably the toughest event on the planet,” Tough Mudder tests teamwork skills and pushes one’s physical abilities and mental grit. Shot in a documentary style, the show will feature the rawness of real human experience and the high-stakes, unscripted drama of each team members’ own personal stories as they face different obstacles and fears not only on the course, but also in life. Original airdate: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 @ 8pm