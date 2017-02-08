“Tough Mudder: The Challenge Within” Special!

February 8, 2017 8:09 AM
Filed Under: cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw, tough mudder

 tough mudder1 Tough Mudder: The Challenge Within Special!

ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

CHALLENGES – TOUGH MUDDER: THE CHALLENGE WITHIN chronicles a group of “everyday heroes” as they come together to overcome their personal challenges and accomplish completing a Tough Mudder.  Deemed as “probably the toughest event on the planet,” Tough Mudder tests teamwork skills and pushes one’s physical abilities and mental grit. Shot in a documentary style, the show will feature the rawness of real human experience and the high-stakes, unscripted drama of each team members’ own personal stories as they face different obstacles and fears not only on the course, but also in life.  Original airdate: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 @ 8pm

