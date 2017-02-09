Arrow – “Spectre of the Gun”

February 9, 2017 8:36 AM
Filed Under: arrow, cw11 seattle, cwtv, kstw

WILD DOG’S HISTORY IS REVEALED — A traumatic attack on City Hall triggers painful memories for Rene (Rick Gonzalez) about his family.  Flashbacks reveal how Rene went from simple family man to a hero named Wild Dog.  Meanwhile, Oliver (Stephen Amell) must deal with the perpetrator behind the attack and realizes the best way to do so is as Mayor Queen instead of the Green Arrow.  Tensions run high in the Arrow bunker.  Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim (#513).  Original airdate: Wednesday, February 15, 2017 @ 8pm

