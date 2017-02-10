Riverdale – “Chapter Four: The Last Picture Show”

HOLDING ON — When Jughead (Cole Sprouse) learns that an anonymous buyer has plans to tear down the local drive-in, he fights desperately to keep it open. Betty (Lili Reinhart) finds her friendship with Archie on the line after stumbling upon some startling information she’s uncovered about Miss Grundy’s (guest star Sarah Habel) past. Elsewhere, Veronica (Camila Mendes) confronts her mother Hermoine (Marisol Nichols) about a suspicious meeting she witnessed between her mother and a shady Southside Serpent. Finally, after uncovering Betty’s diary, Alice (Madchen Amick) finds the perfect opportunity to destroy Archie’s golden boy image. Madelaine Petsch and Luke Perry also star. Mark Piznarski directed the episode written by Michael Grassi (#104). Original airdate: Thursday, February 16, 2017 @ 9pm

