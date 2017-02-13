Band in Seattle – Eps 312 Stacy Jones Band

February 13, 2017 8:52 AM
Filed Under: Band In Seattle, cw11 seattle, kstw, Stacy Jones Band, Victory Studios

STACY JONES BAND

On this week’s Band in Seattle, meet the Stacy Jones Band. With bluesy guitar licks and serious harmonica skills, Stacy Jones channels the greats, from Lucinda Williams to Bonnie Raitt. Last year she won Best Blues Song from the International Music and Entertainment Association, and she’s been nominated for Best of the Blues countless times for vocals, harmonica, and just about everything else. This girl’s got chops.

Saturday, February 18, 2017 @ 11pm

FIND FULL EPISODES HERE: http://www.bandinseattle.com/

