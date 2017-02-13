The Vampire Diaries – “The Lies Are Going to Catch Up with You”

EVIL IN THE PAST – Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Alaric (Matt Davis) come face to face with an old enemy after they obtain a weapon that may be able to destroy Cade. Stefan (Paul Wesley) is held captive by a surprising acquaintance and is forced to confront a dark secret from his past. Meanwhile, Caroline (Candice King) and Matt (Zach Roerig) try to keep Stefan’s violent history from destroying him. Cade (guest star Wolé Parks) focuses his attention on Bonnie (Kat Graham) and digs deep into her mind. Tony Solomons directed the episode written by Neil Reynolds (#813). Original airdate: Friday, February 17, 2017 @ 8pm

