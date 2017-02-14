The Official Supernatural Convention – Seattle!

February 14, 2017 3:56 PM
Filed Under: Convention, cw11 seattle, kstw, supernatural

The Official Supernatural Convention – Seattle

April 7-9, 2017

More info here: http://www.creationent.com/cal/supernatural_wa.htm

North America’s longest running genre TV series, SUPERNATURAL, is now in its 12th year and Creation Entertainment is thrilled to celebrate by bringing the Official SUPERNATURAL Convention Tour stop to Hyatt Regency Bellevue April 7-9, 2017. We will be at the Hyatt Regency Bellevue with TV’s hottest stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, Mark Sheppard (all four leads!) and more of your favorite celebrities from the hit show! Don’t miss our famous exclusive guests, parties, panels, contests, photographs, full musical concerts, photo and autograph opportunities, and more surprises. See the website for up to date info on guests and ticket availability. creationent.com

Hyatt Regency Bellevue

900 Bellevue Way NE

Bellevue, WA 98004

