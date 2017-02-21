Jane the Virgin – “Chapter Fifty-Seven”

FINDING YOUR VOICE – When Jane (Gina Rodriguez) messes up at Mateo’s school, Petra (Yael Grobglas) convinces Jane to help with the preschool fundraiser to get in the good graces of the preschool’s director. Jane is excited for her first meeting with her editor, but he’s definitely not what she expected. Rafael’s (Justin Baldoni) girlfriend Abbey (guest star Minka Kelly) suggests moving in together, but Rafael seems a little hesitant and turns to Petra and Jane for advice. Petra is hiding a new relationship, but that’s not the only secret she’s keeping. Rogelio (Jaime Camil) is being sued after quitting his reality show and hires a lawyer to help fix things, but when the lawyer makes things worse he turns to Bruce (guest star Ricardo Chavira) for help. Meanwhile, Bruce asks Jane and Alba (Ivonne Coll) for help in surprising Xo (Andrea Navedo). Brett Dier also stars. Zetna Fuentes directed the episode written by Madeline Hendricks (#313). Original airdate: Monday, February 27, 2017 @ 9pm

