DEAN CAIN RETURNS – When Jeremiah Danvers (guest star Dean Cain) is rescued from Cadmus, Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Kara (Melissa Benoist) are thrilled to have their father back. The Danvers arrange a family dinner to celebrate but things go awry when a suspicious Mon-El (Chris Wood) starts to question Jeremiah about his sudden return. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Caitlin Parrish & Derek Simon (#214). Original airdate: Monday, February 27, 2017 @ 8pm

